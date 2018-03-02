Obituaries

David Ray Phipps, Harriman

David Ray Phipps, age 58 of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at NHC of Oak Ridge.

He was born on October 22, 1959 in Knoxville to the late Bill and June Phipps. David graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked as an insurance agent for Farm Bureau and also worked for H & R Block. David served as a Deacon, taught Sunday school, and worked with the AWANAS program at First Baptist Church of Kingston. He enjoyed UT football and fishing but most importantly, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Teresa Phipps; children, Eric Phipps and Brian Phipps both of Knoxville; special aunt, Patty Falls and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Monday, March 5, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Bearden on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 1 pm.

