James Clyde “J.C.” Fugate, Spring City

Mr. James Clyde “J.C.” Fugate, age 71, a resident of the Roddy community of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his home. He was born October 17, 1946 in the Roddy community of Spring City, Tennessee. He was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee and was a Mason and member of the Rhea Springs Masonic Lodge #310 in Spring City. Mr. Fugate was a public servant, serving as a former Deputy for the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, a former Emergency Medical Technician with the Rhea County Ambulance Service, and a former Rhea County Commissioner. He was also a retired Supervisor with the Rhea County Landfill. Mr. Fugate was a Farmer and Logger, and he loved the woods and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Clyde Fugate and Cara Edith Clark Fugate.

Survivors include:

Wife of 12 years: Connie Jenkins Fugate of Spring City, TN

Daughters: Stephanie Fugate of Dayton, TN

Rhonda Coulter & husband, Bobby of Spring City, TN

Tonya Hart & husband, Rick of Rockwood, TN

Step-Daughter: Amanda Shepherd & husband, Jeremey of Rockwood, TN

8 Grandchildren

19 Great Grandchildren

1 Great-Great Grandson

Sisters and Brothers: Ruby Cooper of Rockwood, TN

Robert Fugate & wife, Lynda of Rockwood, TN

Brenda McLure of Stephenson, AL

Jerry Peak of Spring City, TN

Ronnie Fugate & wife, Rachel of Spring City, TN

Danny Fugate of FL

Dallas Fugate of Spring City, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 4, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Cody Boles officiating. Family and friends will meet on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 12:00 noon in the Fugate Family Cemetery, 1055 Cliffton Cemetery Road, Spring City, TN 37381 for committal services and interment

