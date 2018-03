Obituaries

Margaret Ann Overbay, Tazewell

Margaret Ann Overbay age 70 of Tazewell, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Tennova LaFollette Health & Rehab Center in LaFollette, TN. Margaret enjoyed painting and woodworking and could make anything. She was preceded in death by her parents, James “Buddy” Overbay and Christine Overbay and brother, Harold Overbay.

Margaret is survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn Overbay; special aunts, Ella Wells, Billie Nance, and Pat Carson; nieces, Rebecca & Christina as well as a host of other family members and friends.

Margaret’s family will have a Graveside Service on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Peaceful Rose Garden Cemetery in Oneida, TN with Rev. Tom Reece officiating.

