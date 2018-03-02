Obituaries

Shirley Louise Sweat, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Shirley Louise Sweat, age 47 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at her home. She was a very loving wife, mother and the best grandmother anyone could have and cared deeply for her children and family that was important to her. Shirley was very thoughtful and worried about others beside herself. She was a great cook.

Shirley is preceded in death by her son, Jordan William Rhea Higgs; grandchildren, Alana Sean and Camden Sean.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Sweat of Clinton, TN ; mother, Betty Sue Cartwright of Rome, GA; father, Doyle Barron of Dallas, GA; son, Joshua Barron of GA; daughters, Heather Higgs of GA, Ashley Sean of GA and Lauren Ashley Sweat of GA; brother, David Cartwright of GA; sisters, Candy Barron of GA and Sabrina Cartwright of GA; grandchildren, Sophira, Connor and Autumn Barron, Tyler and Camdon Sweat, Major Henderson, Cayden and Cayson (Maup) Sean.

Shirley’s family is having services for her in Dallas, GA. Jones Mortuary was in charge of arrangements in Clinton, TN and Bensons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Dallas, GA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

