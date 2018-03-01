Obituaries

Grover Lavone Norton, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Grover Lavone Norton, age 63 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Norton was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Norton worked in Cable TV Construction. As a hobby he enjoyed Old Cars and Motorcycles. He was a Member of the Anderson Co. Tour Run Motorcycle Club. Above All he was Loving Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Friend.

He is preceded in death by Parents: Floyd & Mary Brown; Daughter: Brandalyn Norton; Brother: Carl Lee Norton; Sister: Mary Ann Lawson; Nephew: Jonathan L. Norton; Son-in-law: Christopher Lee Pressley

He is survived by:

Son: Dustin Norton of Harriman, Tennessee

2 Step-sons: Steven Robinette of Kingston, Tennessee

Donald Ryans of Rockwood, Tennessee

1 Step-Daughter: Christie Pressley of Rockwood, Tennessee

1 Granddaughter: Brianna

6 Step-Grandchildren

Brothers: James Norton of Harriman, Tennessee

Wayne Norton of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sisters: Linda Turner (Clyde) of Kingston, Tennessee

Helen Guy (Larry) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Former Wife: Celia Norton of Rockwood, Tennessee

Several Nieces and Nephews

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, March 5, 2018 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 7:00pm. Graveside and Interment will follow at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 6, 2017 in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Grover Lavone Norton

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

