Oscar Vernon Cox, Oliver Springs

Oscar Vernon Cox, age 79, of Oliver Springs passed away Monday, February 26, 2018. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Oscar was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea and also, in the Army National Guard. He worked as an EMT for both Anderson and Campbell Counties. He was a licensed embalmer and had worked for funeral homes in Anderson and Campbell Counties. Oscar is preceded in death by his parents, George and Della Johnson Cox, brothers, George Edward (Shorty), Richard Edwin, Bobby J. and James Ray Cox, sisters, Mary Katherine and Lucille Cox Buchanan.

Survivors include one niece, Donna Cox Hall and family, very close friends, Mary Whington, Jack and Vivian Schermerhon and David Portwood, cousins, Wilma Sue Ward, Ruth and Tommy Vault and Bobby Younger and family, and other nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

