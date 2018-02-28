Obituaries

Patti Janita Cantrell, Harriman

Mrs. Patti Janita Cantrell, age 62 of Harriman, passed away peacefully in her sleep February 27, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her daughter: Shannon Christy Cates.

Parents: Buford & Louise Allen.

Brother: Eddie Lee Allen.

She is survived by her loving husband: Ralph Cantrell.

Son and daughter-in-law: Michael Coy & Natasha Cates of Bremen, AL.

Sister and best friend: Linda Allen Cowart of Rockwood.

Two grandchildren: Brayden and Lila Cates also of Bremen, AL.

Brother & sister-in-law: Don & Linda Allen of Goodhope, AL

Step-daughter and husband: Tiffany & Ricky Hackler.

Step grandson: Andrew Hackler.

Niece: Kimberly Cates.

Nephew: Jamie Cowart all of Rockwood.

And a many other nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday March 3, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Noland Moore officiating. Graveside services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Cantrell family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

