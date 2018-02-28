Obituaries

Janice Ruth Young, Clinton

Janice Ruth Young, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at her residence.

Janice was born January 10, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to the late Lester and Susie Rearick.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral

Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will immediately follow at the

Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

