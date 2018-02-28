Obituaries

Deborah Kay Cantrell, Harriman

Ms. Deborah Kay Cantrell, age 59, of Harriman passed away suddenly Monday, February 26, 2018 at Roane Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her father: Hubert R. Cantrell.

Twin brother: Dennis Ray Cantrell.

Sister: Gail Katherine Mullins.

She is survived by her loving son: Travis Montana Cantrell.

Her loving mother: Margaret Francis Cantrell both of Harriman.

Sister and brother-in-law: Brenda & Steve Summers of Oakdale.

Four brothers and sisters-in-law: Bruce Cantrell of Kingston,

Ralph & Patti Cantrell of Harriman,

Randy & Linda Cantrell of Knoxville,

And Rick & Judy Cantrell of Harriman.

Dearest and very best friend: Debbie G. Miller of Kingston.

Also a very ling host of special cousins and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday March 1, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Graveside services will follow in Thornton Cemetery in Coalfield.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Cantrell family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

