Obituaries

John Daniel Raines, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

John Daniel Raines, age 46 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at his residence. He was born July 9, 1971 in LaFollette, TN. John strived to be the world’s greatest uncle. He is preceded in death by his father, James Lee Rains and step-father, Jessie Ray Pierce.

Survivors:

Mother JoAnn Pierce Lake City, TN

Brothers Barry Pierce & Brenda Anderson, SC

Rev. David Raines & CindyClinton, TN

Jimmy Lee RainesLaFollette, TN

Sister Sandra Kay Raines LaFollette, TN

Uncle Willie Goins LaFollette, TN

Special Niece and Nephew Heather & Austin Raines

Several Nieces, Nephews, and many friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, March 2, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at the Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM on Saturday, March 3, 2018 to go in funeral procession to the Anderson Memorial Gardens for a 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view John’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

