Jimmy Alan Leach, Clinton

Jimmy Alan Leach, age 70 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at his residence. Jimmy was born December 28, 1947 in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a member of the Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Jimmy loved computers and technology and was also a big supporter of the Republican Party. He is preceded in death by his father, W.H. Leach, wife, Linda Leach and brothers, Ronnie Coker and Doug Leach.

Survivors:

Mother Janice Benson Leach Memphis, TN

Brothers Bobby Leach Clinton, TN

Billy Leach Dayton, OH

Gary Leach Memphis, TN

Randy Leach Nashville, TN

Sister Phyllis Herd Knoxville, TN

Several Nieces, Nephews, and many friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Beech Park Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at the Carr Cemetery on Friday, March 2, 2018 for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Jimmy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

