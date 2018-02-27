Obituaries

Mary Evelyn Elkins, Andersonville

Mary Evelyn Elkins, age 96 of Andersonville went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, February 26, 2018. Mary was the last surviving founding member of Hillvale Baptist Church. She graduated Norris High School where she played basketball and later worked at Magnet Mills as a knitter. Throughout her life she loved to sew, crochet, and was a seamstress where she loved making clothes for her family and children in her community. Mary will be remembered for her loving and caring way and for her exemplifying Christ through her actions to those she came in contact with. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sylvia Lewis Fritts; husband, Everette Eugene Elkins; son, Everette Lynn Elkins; infant daughter, Patricia Ann Elkins; brothers, Sammy Fritts, Charles Fritts and his wife Cecil, and Barney Fritts and his wife Gertrude.

She is survived by:

Grandson…………. Joe Elkins & wife Tana of Andersonville

Niece……………… Peggy Vandargriff & husband Jim of Clinton

Great Grandchildren. Chase & Lea Elkins

Great Niece…… Cammie Vandergriff

Great Nephew…. Keith Vandergriff & wife Shelly

Several other nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow View Assisted Living for the love and friendship they gave to Mary Evelyn while she was a resident.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

