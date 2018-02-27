Obituaries
Mary L. Wilkins, Kingston
Mary L. Wilkins, age 57, of Kingston, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. She was born November 14, 1960 in Knoxville. She was a graduate of Roane County High School. Crickett loved the outdoors. She enjoyed taking road trips with her husband to various food festivals. She also was an avid shopper and treasured times visiting the beach and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her father, Frank L. Rush.
SURVIVORS
Husband Don (Bobe) Wilkins of Kingston
Daughter Mary Ann Wilkins Newman & husband, J. R. of Kingston
Son Wayne Wilkins of Kingston
Grandchildren Isaac Newman, Gavin Newman, Ryan Wilkins, all of Kingston
Mother Delores Brackett of Kingston
Sisters Amy Mullins & husband, John of Kingston
Paula Hall & husband, Eric of New York
Half-sister Rachel Brown & husband, Keith of Kingston
Half-brothers Wiley Brackett & wife, Ashley of Kingston
David Brackett of Kingston
A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
A celebration of Life will be held 7:00 pm, Friday, March 9, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. David Coffman officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.