Mary L. Wilkins, Kingston

Mary L. Wilkins, age 57, of Kingston, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. She was born November 14, 1960 in Knoxville. She was a graduate of Roane County High School. Crickett loved the outdoors. She enjoyed taking road trips with her husband to various food festivals. She also was an avid shopper and treasured times visiting the beach and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her father, Frank L. Rush.

SURVIVORS

Husband Don (Bobe) Wilkins of Kingston

Daughter Mary Ann Wilkins Newman & husband, J. R. of Kingston

Son Wayne Wilkins of Kingston

Grandchildren Isaac Newman, Gavin Newman, Ryan Wilkins, all of Kingston

Mother Delores Brackett of Kingston

Sisters Amy Mullins & husband, John of Kingston

Paula Hall & husband, Eric of New York

Half-sister Rachel Brown & husband, Keith of Kingston

Half-brothers Wiley Brackett & wife, Ashley of Kingston

David Brackett of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

A celebration of Life will be held 7:00 pm, Friday, March 9, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. David Coffman officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

