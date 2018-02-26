BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Mary Neil Ferguson, Kennesaw, GA (formerly of Clinton)

Obituaries

Mary Neil Ferguson, Kennesaw, GA (formerly of Clinton)

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mary Neil Ferguson, age 93 of Kennesaw, Georgia formerly of Clinton passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018.  Mary was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she did volunteer work feeding the homeless.  She was also a member of the Garden Club and the Timely Topics.  Mary retired from Union Carbide as a chemist after 40 plus years of service.  Preceded in death by her husband Ralph Ferguson; parents, James Edgar and Mattie Walker Rawson; sister, Jimmie Herzog; brother, Robert Rawson; brother-in-law, Thomas Dollnig.

She is survived by:

Sister…………..          Patricia Dollnig of Kennesaw, GA

3 nieces

6 nephews

Special friend……    Margaret Holley Eager of Clinton, TN

 

The family will have a graveside service 4:00 pm, Monday, February 26, 2018 at Sunset Cemetery with Rev.. Stan Elliott officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: