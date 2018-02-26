Obituaries

Mary Neil Ferguson, Kennesaw, GA (formerly of Clinton)

Mary Neil Ferguson, age 93 of Kennesaw, Georgia formerly of Clinton passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018. Mary was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she did volunteer work feeding the homeless. She was also a member of the Garden Club and the Timely Topics. Mary retired from Union Carbide as a chemist after 40 plus years of service. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph Ferguson; parents, James Edgar and Mattie Walker Rawson; sister, Jimmie Herzog; brother, Robert Rawson; brother-in-law, Thomas Dollnig.

She is survived by:

Sister………….. Patricia Dollnig of Kennesaw, GA

3 nieces

6 nephews

Special friend…… Margaret Holley Eager of Clinton, TN

The family will have a graveside service 4:00 pm, Monday, February 26, 2018 at Sunset Cemetery with Rev.. Stan Elliott officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

