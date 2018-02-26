Obituaries

James Thomas Bailey, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James Thomas Bailey, age 62 of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018. Tom was born in Lake City, Tennessee on January 16, 1956 to the late Owen and Zenith Nance Bailey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and continued to work as an aircraft mechanic in Knoxville. Tom was a loving husband, father and friend . He will be dearly missed.

Tom is survived by:

Wife……………………………….Vicky Bailey

Daughters.…………………….Lisa and husband Matthew Walker

Linda Bailey

Sister……………………………..Pamela and husband Bill Smith

Niece…………………………….Amber and husband Stephen Harris

Great Niece…………………..Caroline Harris

Many other family and friends

The family will receive friends at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee on Monday, February 26, 2018 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev Mike Foust officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to the Leach Cemetery for an 11:00AM interment with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

