Gladys Windquist Webster, Oak Ridge

Gladys Windquist Webster, age 87, of Oak Ridge Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2018. A loving wife and mother, Gladys was born April 17, 1930, in Paris, Michigan. She was the daughter of Albin A. Windquist (d. 1978) and Emma Nyman Windquist (d. 1937). Gladys attended Owosso College, in Michigan, where she met her husband to be Roy B. Webster. They married in August of 1950. Roy and Gladys pastored Wesleyan Churches, primarily in the East Michigan District for many years.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 61 years, Rev. Roy B. Wester (d. 2011), two sisters: Elsie House (d. 2016) and Beatrice Finch (d. 1999); two brothers: Everett Windquist (d. 2009) and Edwin Windquist (d. 2011).

Surviving are four daughters, Cinda Yoars of Knoxville, Carolyn Oswald (Terry) of Macungie, PA, Cathryn Webster of Crossville, and Cheryl Moeller (Robert) of Barrington, IL; eleven grandchildren: Aimee Baker (Richard), Christopher Yoars (Katie), Cathryn Miller, Cassandra Miller, Caleigh Miller, RJ Moeller (Whitney), Melissa Briggs (Stephen), Brent Moeller (Jessica), Andrew Moeller (Tiffany), Megan Moeller, and Mackenzie Moeller; and seven great grandchildren: Daniel, Joanna, Evelyn, Benjamin, Emma, Jackson, and Brooks.

The family will receive visitors, Wednesday, February 28, from 1-2 P.M., prior to the 2 P.M. service of remembrance, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S.. Charles Seivers Blvd., in Clinton. Pastor David Speas will officiate. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery, in Clinton, immediately following the service.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Methodist Hospital and NHC in Oak Ridge and Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville for your kind and loving care.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Clinton First Wesleyan Church, 821 Fowler St., Clinton, TN 37716.

