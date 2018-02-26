Obituaries

Wilma Grace Seeber, Oliver Springs

Posted on

Wilma Grace Seeber, age 70, a resident of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord, Friday, February 23, 2018, at her home.

Wilma was born, September 14, 1947. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of the Union Valley Baptist Church.

She enjoyed working in her garden, singing, reading her bible and most importantly spending time with her family.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents: Crosley and Alice Seeber; by a sister, Gladys Liles; by brothers: Harlan Seeber and Eldon Seeber and by an infant sister, Lois Faye Seeber.

She is survived by a son, Greg Seeber of Oliver Springs; by brothers: Lewis Seeber of Oliver Springs, Austin Seeber of Oliver Springs, and Ray Seeber and wife, Mary Ann of Marlow; by a sister, Carolyn Seeber of Oliver Springs; by a special friend, Tara Taylor and by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family would also like to thank Wilma’s caregivers, Doris and Andrea.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, February 27, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Wayne Morgan and Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Seeber family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

