William “Bill” Harvey Disney, Dutch Valley

William “Bill” Harvey Disney, age 80 of the Dutch Valley area, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center. Bill was born on February 9, 1938 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ted and Lula Mae Heatherly Disney. Bill was a saved Christian and of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed going to flea markets and loved tractors. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Pratt Disney, son: William Terry Disney, daughter: Lori Disney, sister: Georgia Vowell, brothers: Benny Joe, Jackie and Conray Disney.

Survivors:

Daughter Wendi Raby and Bennie Lake City

Grandchild Lori Sue Raby Lake City

Sister Louise Phillips and Virgil Jacksboro

Edna Wallace Andersonville

Barbara Mozingo and Ivan Lake City

Pat Long and Fred Lake City

And many other family members and special friends.

Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Saturday, February 24, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Clinton, TN for Mr. Bill’s graveside service that will be conducted by Rev. Bennie Raby.

