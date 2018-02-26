Obituaries

Charles “Sonny” Edward White,

Posted on

Charles “Sonny” Edward White passed away on February 23, 2018.

He was born on February 5, 1948 and was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Sonny loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, riding his Harley Davidson, and helping the whole family.

He was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Ruby White.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy White; daughters, Kristy and Forrest Griffith and Robyn White; grandsons, Daniel Chase, Sonny White, Larry White, and Luke White; great-grandchildren, James Chase and Emmy Hankins; sisters, Lorraine and Max Whatley, Pat and Charlie Duncan, and Machelle White; Brother, Lonnie White; Mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jean and Dee Seiber; sister-in-law, Lynda Foster; brothers-in-law, Larry and Sheila Smith, David and Lisa Smith; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the White family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

