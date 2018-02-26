Obituaries

Clyde Allen McCoy, Clinton

Clyde Allen McCoy, age 63 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at North Knoxville Medical Center. Throughout his life he loved his dogs, fishing, tinkering with boat motors, and most of all spending time with is children and grandchildren. Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Earl S. McCoy.

He is survived by:

Daughter…………………. April Niner & husband Chad of Powell

Son……………………………. Daniel “Hoss” McCoy of Powell

Mother……………………. Hazel Naomi McCoy of Union County

Grandchildren………. Carter and Camden Nelson of Powell

Andruw & Ashtyn Niner of Powell

Sister……………………. Pamela Elliott & husband Mark

Brother……………….. Lonas Randall McCoy & wife Kim

Special friends……….. Steve Farmer & Chester Carpenter

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, February 26, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will immediately follow his visitation in the chapel with Rev. Robin Ryder & Rev. Richie Turner officiating. Clyde’s graveside will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

