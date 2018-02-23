Obituaries

A. Anne Farr, Harriman

A. Anne Farr, age 77, of Harriman, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018, at Roane Medical Center. She enjoyed working in her flowers and loved pets and cooking. Anne was of the Methodist Faith. She is preceded in death by parents, Luther & Hester Farr; Brother, Boyce Collier; and her pet Chihuahua, Boo. She is survived by her Sister, Kay Farr; three nephews, one niece; one sister-in-law; and a host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Monday, February 26, 2018, 5 – 7 p.m. with funeral following at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery on Tuesday, February 27, 1 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Farr family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

