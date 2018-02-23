Obituaries
Margaret Clack, Oak Ridge
Margaret Clack, age 80 of Oak Ridge passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 22, 2018. Margaret was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and retired from ORNL Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge after 30 years of service. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening and flowering. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Eva Spessard.
She is survived by: Son, Todd Clack of Oak Ridge
Carolyn Braden and husband JT of Clinton
Shirley Moore of Clinton
Helen Braden and husband Bob of Clinton
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 2:00 pm, Monday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327 Clinton, TN 37717
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com