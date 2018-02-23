Obituaries

Wilma Marie Pinner Bayless, Powell

Wilma Marie Pinner Bayless, 82 went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to join the love of her life, John Huff Bayless, her husband of 54 years peacefully Wednesday evening, February 21, 2018, after a lengthy battle with Cancer.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Dona Pinner; four sisters and one brother as well as one great grandchild, Kylie Grace Overton. She is survived by three sons, Mike (Karen) Bayless of Powell, John A. (Mary Ann) Bayless of Powell, Justin (Cindy) Bayless of Heiskell and one daughter, Elaine (Steve) Clevenger of Heiskell. Her loving grandchildren, Josh Bayless, Krista (Derek) Steeves, John David (Brooke) Overton, Sam(Kristin) Overton, Stephen Clevenger,II, Nathan (Bailey) Bayless, Gavin (Megan) Bayless, Rachael, Rebecca and Joseph Bayless, Bethany Mize, Brian (Joy) Cole; great grandchildren, Macie, Trinton, Jackson, Bailey, Clay, Luke, Axel, Karmen, Allison, Mya and Crosby.

Wilma was active her entire life in the Powell/Heiskell community and had been well known to many as “Mom or Mamaw” over many years of getting to know almost everyone within the community that she and John lived in and loved for so many years. She was a member of Dante Baptist Church and always look forward to hearing God’s word on Sundays in the company of so many she had come to know and love within the church community.

Wilma loved almost all kinds of team sports and became an avid fisherman. She spent many hours going to watch her children in their respective sports during their school years. In addition to the sports she followed, she was active with the Powell High School Marching Band. She was as much a “Vol For Life” as any other East Tennessean. She loved and supported the Vol Football Team attending many games over several years. Nothing was more important to Wilma than her family. Her family was her world in every way and there had never been a better example of true dedication and love of God and family than that displayed by Wilma during the course of her life

The family will receive friends at Dante Baptist Church located at 314 Brown Drive SW, Knoxville, Tennessee from 12 Noon to 3 P.M. Saturday, February 24, 2018. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Bell’s Campground Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN in memory of Kylie Grace Overton or Dante Baptist Church Building Fund. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

