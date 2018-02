Featured

Sinking Springs Road Shooting

Anderson County deputies responded to a shooting at 611 Sinking Springs Road near Clinton on Thursday evening around 8:30pm. Upon arriving they found a 48 year old Clinton man had been shot and killed. Sheriff’s investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim’s name will be released at a later time upon family being notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

