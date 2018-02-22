Obituaries

Fred Pogue Jr, Kingston

Fred Pogue Jr. age 89 of Kingston passed away Wednesday February 21 at his home. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Fred graduated from Roane County High School in 1949. He began work at Burlington Hosiery soon after graduation. He retired after 40 years of service. His favorite past time was working on the farm and selling produce. He was known around Kingston for the tomatoes he sold at “Honesty Fruit Stand.” Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Pogue Sr. and Ada Herrell Pogue. His brother, Lewis Marshall Pogue, sisters, Betty Voiles and Bobbie Jean Pogue.

He is survived by wife of 67 years, Imogene Martin Pogue. Son, Frederick Pogue of Kingston, daughter, Loretta Pogue Walker (Steve) of Rockwood. Sister, Rose Green of Harriman. Step-granddaughter, Alana Phillips (Brian) of Rockwood. Step-great grandchildren, Riley, Ella and Luke Phillips. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend appreciation to special friends and family, Bobby, Harold, David, Bill and Wiley. The honorary pallbearers are Hayden, Hunter and Parker Brackett.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 1 until 2:30pm at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. The funeral will follow with Reverend Ray Bearden and Reverend Jeff Plemons officiating. Interment in Calvary Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimers Research, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN. 37902. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

