Obituaries

Claude Smith “Buster” Harvey, III,

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Claude Smith “Buster” Harvey, III passed away at his home on February 21, 2018. Born on May 5, 1960, he was the youngest child of the late Claude Smith Harvey Jr. (Sonny) and Maxine Brown Harvey, both of Oliver Springs. Buster graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1978 and went on to The University of Tennessee. While at UT, he was very active in his fraternity (Pi Kappa Phi) and remained very close to his fraternity brothers until his death. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1982, Buster remained a “Vol for Life” and could often be found cheering on his team at Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena.

Buster was very involved in numerous civic activities, both in Oliver Springs and in Knoxville, where he lived. He especially loved his work with the Oliver Springs Historical Society, as he was interested in sharing the genealogy and history of his town.

Buster loved to travel and enjoyed taking his friends on tours of New York City to see all the latest Broadway shows. Buster was co-owner of Harvey’s Furniture, where he worked all of his life, and would often be the first to greet customers as soon as they walked in the door. He was known for his loving manner, kind smile and generous heart, and was truly a friend to all. Though a life-long member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Buster also worshipped with dear friends and relatives at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville.

Buster is preceded in death by his parents (Claude Smith Harvey, Jr. and Jennie Maxine Brown Harvey); a nephew (Johnathan Gary Patterson); a great-niece (Brenna Joy Whedbee); and a great-nephew (Sullivan Thomas Rowe).

He is survived by two sisters, Claudia Maxine Harvey Patterson and Donna Maria Harvey Whedbee and husband, Joe; his brother John Thomas Harvey and wife, Donetta; his nephews Joseph Michael Whedbee and wife, Beth and John Mark Whedbee and wife, Amanda; his nieces Jennie Shea Patterson Raper and husband, Kevin, Rebecca Ann Harvey Rowe and husband, Chris and Katelyn Elizabeth Harvey; great nieces Claudia Sydney, Allison Grace, and Ava Kathryn; great-nephews Caden Michael, Parker Guy, Cole White, and Silas Gray; as well as countless cousins, honorary nieces and nephews, and close friends.

Services will be held at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs on Saturday February 24, 2018. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the funeral services to follow. A graveside service will be held at the Oliver Springs Cemetery on Sunday February 25, 2018 at 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Oliver Springs Historical Society or the printing ministry of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Harvey family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

