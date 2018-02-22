Obituaries

William “Homer” Smith, Rockwood

Mr. William “Homer” Smith, age 80, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018. . Homer retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation with almost 39 years of service. He was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ for many years. He was a RHS Graduate of 1956. He was preceded in death by his Father: Julius Smith; Mother, Tressie Smith; Brother: William Smith and sister, Elizabeth Stone

He is survived by:

Loving wife Mary Proffitt Smith of Rockwood

Daughter, Sonya Smith Hupko and son-in-law, Mike Hupko of Apex, North Carolina

His grandchildren which brought him great joy include, Alexandra Hupko, Caroline Hupko and Blake Hupko.

One brother: Robert Smith and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, February 23, 2018, Family and Friends will Meet At Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood at 11:00am for Graveside Services with Bro. Todd Hutson, officiating

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. William “Homer” Smith

