Obituaries
William “Homer” Smith, Rockwood
Mr. William “Homer” Smith, age 80, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018. . Homer retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation with almost 39 years of service. He was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ for many years. He was a RHS Graduate of 1956. He was preceded in death by his Father: Julius Smith; Mother, Tressie Smith; Brother: William Smith and sister, Elizabeth Stone
He is survived by:
Loving wife Mary Proffitt Smith of Rockwood
Daughter, Sonya Smith Hupko and son-in-law, Mike Hupko of Apex, North Carolina
His grandchildren which brought him great joy include, Alexandra Hupko, Caroline Hupko and Blake Hupko.
One brother: Robert Smith and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, February 23, 2018, Family and Friends will Meet At Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood at 11:00am for Graveside Services with Bro. Todd Hutson, officiating
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. William “Homer” Smith