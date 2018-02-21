Obituaries

Richard French “Rick” Lambert, Rockwood

Mr. Richard French “Rick” Lambert, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, returned peacefully to Our Lord on February 16, 2018 at his home. His loving wife, Robin Applegate Lambert was at his side. He was born November 9, 1953 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rick was employed as a pipe fitter engineer for many years at Alstrom, in Knoxville, Tennessee until its closing. He was also a member of the Pipefitters Union. Rick was a dedicated member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rockwood where he sang in the choir and was also a soloist.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by:

His mother: June Lambert of Knoxville, TN

A beloved and dedicated nephew: Jacob Mills

And many other loved ones.

Mrs. Lambert will receive friends Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); 328 W. Rockwood, TN 37854. Memorial services will follow on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Dr. Carroll Wallace officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church, 328 W. Rockwood St., P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854. Mrs. Lambert would like to express gratitude to her church family, other friends, relatives and neighbors, and medical professionals who have helped her and Rick through this difficult time. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Richard French “Rick” Lambert.

