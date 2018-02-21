Obituaries

Patty McLees, Rockwood

Mrs. Patty McLees, age 62 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. McLees was a Retired Massage Therapist. She was Loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend to all. She was preceded in death by her Father.

She is survived by:

Husband: Darryl McLees of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sons: Dwayne Gray (Amy) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Dillon Deardorff (Brandi) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Arin Deardorff of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughters: Valerie Eaton of Ohio

Miranda Sbardella of Missouri

Denise Peak of Wisconsin

Shauna Cornett (Cody) of Georgia

13 Grandchildren & 1 Great-Grandson

Mother: Beryle Eaton of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brothers: Jerry Eaton of Jackson Tennessee

Gary Eaton of Jackson, Tennessee

Several Nieces, Nephews and Other Extended Family Members

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, February 23, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Patty McLees

