Obituaries
Patty McLees, Rockwood
Mrs. Patty McLees, age 62 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. McLees was a Retired Massage Therapist. She was Loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend to all. She was preceded in death by her Father.
She is survived by:
Husband: Darryl McLees of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Dwayne Gray (Amy) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Dillon Deardorff (Brandi) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Arin Deardorff of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughters: Valerie Eaton of Ohio
Miranda Sbardella of Missouri
Denise Peak of Wisconsin
Shauna Cornett (Cody) of Georgia
13 Grandchildren & 1 Great-Grandson
Mother: Beryle Eaton of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brothers: Jerry Eaton of Jackson Tennessee
Gary Eaton of Jackson, Tennessee
Several Nieces, Nephews and Other Extended Family Members
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, February 23, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Patty McLees