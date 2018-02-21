Obituaries

Marie McLean Briscoe, Clinton

Marie McLean Briscoe, age 94 of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on February 20, 2018. She was born July 6, 1923 in Gibson County, Tennessee to the late James D. McLean and Ruby Williamson McLean.

After graduating from Milan High School and attending West Tennessee Business College, she worked briefly at Milan Ordnance Depot. Marie came to Oak Ridge in 1943 to work for Tennessee Eastman at Y-12, where she met her future husband, Otto.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters and brother, Virgie Rauchle and husband Glenn, Sara Williams and husband Jerry, and James D. McLean and wife Sylvia, and sister-in-law Marjorie B. Antoine and husband Bob.

Marie is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Otto W. Briscoe, and son William (Bill) and wife Donna of Oak Ridge, daughter Mary Wilson and special friend Frank White of Knoxville, granddaughter Erin Sharp and husband Tim, and great-grandchildren, Avery and Ellanor Sharp of Powell, and several nieces and nephews.

She was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church and a member of the Maggie Henniss Sunday school class. She was a past president of United Methodist Women and also taught Sunday school. She was a member and past president of the Timely Topics Club. Marie was active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts when her children were scouts. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, flower gardening and cooking, but most importantly, spending time with her family. She cooked dinner for all her family every Sunday until she was almost 90 years old.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Marie’s special caregivers for their loving support.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Friday, February 23, 2018 at Memorial United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the church with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

