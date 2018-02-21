Obituaries

Kathy Diane Swicegood, Rockwood

Kathy Diane Swicegood, age 60 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018 at the home of her sister after a long Illness. Kathy was a Member of Mt. Teman Baptist Church in Rockwood. She will be greatly missed by her Friends, whom with she drove her Big Rig Cross Country. Kathy attended Rockwood High School. She was preceded in death by her parents: E. T. Grant & Mary Grant; Sister: Gail Fisher; Nephew Eddie Nelson; and A Grandson

She is survived by:

Daughter: Diane Kilpatrick (Greg) of Athens, Tennessee

Sons: William Burnette of Florida

Beau Swicegood of Colorado

Kathy will be greatly missed also by her remaining sister and brother-in-law: Alice and Dean Langley of Rockwood, Tennessee

She leaves behind 6 Grandchildren

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, February 24, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 6:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 6:00pm with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating.

To Fulfill Kathy’s wishes her body was donated to science in hope others can be healed.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Kathe Diane Swicegood

