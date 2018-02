Obituaries

Ruth Thacker, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ruth Thacker, age 92 of Harriman, Tennessee was born on August 30, 1925, and passed away on February 19, 2018.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME (209 ROANE ST. OLIVER SPRINGS, Tennessee 37840) with a Funeral Service at 1:00PM.

Graveside Services will follow at 2:30PM at the Roane Memorial Garden (1400 N. Gateway Ave. Rockwood, TN 37854).

PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ALL ARRANGEMENTS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest