Obituaries
Earnest Coons, Clinton
Earnest Coons, age 71 of Clinton passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side. Earnest was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Coons; brother, James Coons and several sisters.
He is survived by:
Loving wife………….. Tracy Coons of Clinton
Daughters…………… Leysa Johnson and Megan Rader
Sons…………………… Art Rader & wife Debbie
Jason Rader
Sister…………………. Kathy Ezell
8 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
Several nieces and nephews
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com