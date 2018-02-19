Obituaries

Earnest Coons, Clinton

Earnest Coons, age 71 of Clinton passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side. Earnest was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Coons; brother, James Coons and several sisters.

He is survived by:

Loving wife………….. Tracy Coons of Clinton

Daughters…………… Leysa Johnson and Megan Rader

Sons…………………… Art Rader & wife Debbie

Jason Rader

Sister…………………. Kathy Ezell

8 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

