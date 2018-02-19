Obituaries

Mamie L. Hensley, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mamie L. Hensley, age 85 of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at NHC of Oak Ridge.

She was born on November 21, 1932 in Anderson County and is a lifelong resident of this area. Mamie was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Frost Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar E. Hensley; parents, John Qualls and Bonnie Webb; son-in-law, Jerry Brown; brother, James K. Qualls and sister, Ruth Patterson.

Survivors include her children, Jonetta “Johnie” Fellers and husband John of Clinton, Ronnie Hensley and wife Dale of Florida, Loretta Brown of Athens, Michelle Giles and Shaun Taylor of Knoxville; brother, Thomas Qualls and wife Helen of Townsend; 5 grandchildren, Michael Fellers, Lori Thompson, Joe Fellers, Adam Hensley, and Ashley Giles and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor David Coffman officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Hensley family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

