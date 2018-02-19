Obituaries

Sandra Gail Hatmaker, Lake City

Obituaries

Sandra Gail Hatmaker, age 66 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018 at her residence. She was born November 21, 1951 in Tallapoosa, GA to the late Jessie Burl Gentry and Ada Brown Gentry. Gail was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Gail was an avid collector, loved collecting Beanie Babies and was an active part at her church. In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her brothers: Randall, Tim and Ricky Gentry, and sister Debra Gentry.

Survivors:

Husband Joe Hatmaker Lake City

Brothers Ed Gentry Georgia

Al Gentry Georgia

Sister Patricia Rerkhorn Georgia

And several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, February 19, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, February 19, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Lane and Rev. Scott Martin officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Gail’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

