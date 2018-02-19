Obituaries

Gwendolyn Louise Carroll, Clinton

Gwendolyn Louise Carroll, age 67, passed away suddenly on February 17, 2018 and was received into her Savior’s loving arms and took her place in his heavenly choir. She was a beloved wife of 45 years, a loving sister and daughter, and a faithful servant of God. She was a loyal and longtime member of North Clinton Baptist Church. She loved singing in the choir and her beautiful voice touched many lives.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Luther and Bessie Bullock, and a brother, Kyle Bullock.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Carroll; brothers, Claude Bullock, Richard and Linda Bullock, Mike and Janice Bullock; Uncles, Vester Bullock and Bobby and Brenda Lindsay; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darlene and Dean Hutchens, Diane and Allen Lee, Rose and Joe Wagner, and Kyle and Renee Carroll; niece and nephew, Tonya Roldan and Allen Bullock; many other beloved nieces and nephews; god daughter, Alisha Coburn and countless close dear family and friends

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 6-8 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following at 8 PM with Rev. Rick Murphy officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00 am at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for interment at 11:00 am.

As her beautiful voice falls silent on the earth and Angel’s choir rings with the voice that touched many, we will miss and love her forever. I lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the North Clinton Baptist Church, 411 Park Avenue, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

