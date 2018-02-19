Obituaries

Helen Patterson Provence, Louisville, TN

Helen Patterson Provence, age 88 of Louisville, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at her home, just a day after her husband of 44 years (James Provence) passed away. She was born on April 24, 1929 in the Rosedale Community in Anderson County, TN. She moved to Ohio where she retired from the National City Bank. After her retirement she moved back to East Tennessee where she lived the rest of her life. Helen enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing.

Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents: Foster and Mary Patterson, siblings: Kenneth “Bud” Patterson, Rosella Harris and Louise Phillips, son-in-law: Lanny Rakes and grandson: Lance Rakes.

Helen is survived by her children: Patricia Rakes, Rick and Kathy Hutchens, Pam and Alan Armentrout and James and Sandra Provence, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, special cousin: Beverly Karras and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to the caregivers: Linda Darnell, Cindy Tipton, Sharon Myers, Cindi Blair and Jane Parker.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg, TN with Pastor Charles Jenkins officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Provence family.

