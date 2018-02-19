Obituaries

James Provence, age 93 of Louisville, TN

James Provence, age 93 of Louisville, TN, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018 at his home. He was born on May 1, 1924 in Cannonsburg, PA and was the son of the late John Provence and Stella Demes. James moved to East TN in 1988 and was a US Army Air Corp Veteran. He worked as an Ink and Dye Processor for Morrison Printing and enjoyed gardening, working outside, and tinkering around on things.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Dorothy Provence and siblings, Joe, Betty, and Teresa.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Helen Patterson Provence; children, James and Sandra Provence, Patricia Rakes, Rick and Kathy Hutchens, Pam and Alan Armentrout, Martha Haess, John Provence, Darlene Takacs, and Louise Shanafelt; sister, Mary Whitlock; several grandchildren, great-granchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and a host of extended family members.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to the caregivers: Linda Darnell, Cindy Tipton, Sharon Myers, Cindi Blair and Jane Parker.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg, TN with Father Bill McNeeley officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Provence family.

