Obituaries
Ray “Churn” Taylor, Rockwood
Ray “Churn” Taylor, age 78 of Westel community of Rockwood, passed away on February 12th, 2018 at the Wyndridge Nursing & Rehab in Crossville following an accident. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Curtis Humphrey Excavating in Harriman. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert & Hopie Taylor; Twin Sister: Faye “Chicken” Brooks; Brothers: Frank, Homer, Don, Tommy, and Bob Taylor. He is survived by:
Wife of 57 years: Dorothy Duncan Taylor of Rockwood, TN
Daughters: Dottie Kerley (Mike) of Rockwood, TN
Hope Crabtree (Thomas) of Rockwood, TN
Sons: Ray Taylor of Rockwood, TN
Joe Taylor of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren: Ashley & Jeff Haney
Bailee Wagner
Michael Kerley
Chris, Tony, Riley, and Breanna Taylor
Levi & Aaron Crabtree
Great Grandchildren: Marion Haney
Breilyn Wagner
Joseph Taylor
Keyara Kerley
Sister: Margaret Patterson of Oliver Springs, TN
Brothers: Morgan Taylor of Lebanon, TN
Gerald Taylor of Harriman, TN
Sisters-in-law: Gina & Charlene Taylor
Brother-in-law: Carl Brooks
Special Brother-in-law: Carl “Sonny” Duncan
Special Friend: Curtis Humphrey
And many nieces, nephews, and friends in the community.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 16th, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17th, 2018 at 10:00 am at Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Christopher officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Westel Baptist Church Youth Fund, 25 Crabtree Lane, Rockwood, TN 37854 Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ray “Churn” Taylor