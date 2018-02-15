Obituaries

Harold Hall, Harriman

Mr. Harold Hall, age 81, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday February 14, 2018 at his home. He was an Army veteran serving in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Harold was a 61 year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 917. Twenty four of those years he served as the IUOE Local 917 President. He worked at Sequoyah and Watts Bar Nuclear Plant and finished his career at the Y-12 Plant. He was a longtime member and Past Master of Southgate Lodge # 569. He loved his Lord, family, country, UT football and basketball, and NASCAR.

Mr. Hall’s family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses who cared for Harold over the last year Cathleen Cox, Erin Alonso, Christina Presley, Ruth Neal, Kim Lessick, Nichole Kilby, Shauna Miller, Kim VanCura, Darren Justes, Maigan Fitzgerald, Doyce Hughes, and great-niece Beth Wick.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years: LaCleeta Hester Hall.

His parents: Harry and Minnie Hall.

Brothers: John, Harry, Fred, Clayton (Pete), Marvin (Mert), and Sam.

Sisters: Margaret Myers and Helen Gossage.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Donna and Chuck Stringfield.

Grandson and his wife: Andy and Rachel Stringfield.

And a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Monday February 19, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Mason Goodman officiating. Graveside services will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery on February 20, 2018.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Hall family.

