Geraldine K. May

Geraldine K. May, age 93, passed away in her sleep at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

She is survived by her loving husband of seventy years, Glen May; by her daughter, Judith Corley and husband, Greg; son, Kenneth May and wife, Deborah, and daughter, Rebecca Furr and husband, Mike. She had seven grandchildren: George Corley, Shannon and Brian May, Chris Dobbs, Brittney, Justin and Arianna Furr. She had one great-grandchild, Logan A. Corley. She was especially close to her niece, Barbara Wright and caregiver, Debbie Braswell.

She was preceded in death by both parents and five of her siblings.

Geraldine was an avid seamstress and gardner and will be missed for her laughter and quick wit.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, February 15, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, February 16, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the May family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

