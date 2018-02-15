Obituaries
Joyce Mae Hughes, Kingston
Joyce Mae Hughes, age 79, of Kingston passed away Thursday, February 8, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1938 in Lake City. Joyce was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who had worked at Windwood Health Care Center in Clinton. She loved listening to gospel music. Preceded in death by her parents, son, James Bullock; one brother and several sisters.
SURVIVORS
Children William Bullock of Kingston
Lester Patrick Bullock of Knoxville
Ginger Fritz & husband, David of Knoxville
Grandchildren William Matthew Bullock & wife, Jamie of Kingston
Ashlee N. Bullock of Cary, NC
Kaci L. Franklin & husband, Kienan of Denver, CO
David Fritz of Knoxville
Corey Fritz of Knoxville
5 Great-grandchildren
Sister Georgia Simons of Georgia
Several extended family members and friends
The family will hold a Celebration of Joyce’s life at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.