Obituaries

Lee V. Lucas, Heiskell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Lucas, Lee V. age 95 of Heiskell went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Hillcrest Health and Rehab Nursing Facility.

Survivors: Geraldine (Jerry) Lucas Foust with whom he made his home. Special nieces, Mel Coward, Cheryl Brummett, Donna Yardley, Robyn Breeden, Shirley Tipton and Joan Freeman. Special nephew, Charlie Brown and many other nieces and nephews. Lee was blessed to have an identical twin brother, Lloyd, who helped be a part of all their mischievous ways! He was doubly blessed to have twin sisters to add to the shenanigans!

Preceded in death by his twin brother, Lloyd V.; parents, John Homer and Lilly Marshall Lucas; brother, John Homer; sisters, Theora (Tody) Lucas Brown Chapman and Imogene (Jean) Lucas Skinner.

Family and friends will gather Thursday at 12:45 PM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1: 00 PM with full military honors provided by Campbell County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301; Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

