Schubert Martin Miller,

Schubert Martin Miller, age 78, was a loving husband and father, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018. He was born in Rogersville, TN to the late Schubert and Maxine Miller. The family moved to Oak Ridge in the early 1940’s where his father worked on the construction of many facilities during and after WWII and the Cold War. They moved to Clinton in the late 1940’s.

He attended Clinton High School and served an electrical construction apprenticeship at IBEW Local 270 in Oak Ridge. He recently completed 59 years as a member of IBEW Local 270.

Schubert then began a long career in electrical construction, as an apprentice, supervisor and superintendent. He worked for Hagaman Electric, Rust Engineering, MK-Ferguson and BWXT-Y12 in most buildings at the DOE Y-12, K-25 and X-10 sites, retiring in 2010.

In his private life he enjoyed working with his wife on their orchid collection, working in their wooded yard and at one time had a large collection of wildflowers. He and his wife were big UT football fans and had season tickets for many years.

He is survived by his Guardian Angel, his wife Billie Sue, daughter Kim Cawood and husband Lynn, sisters Marty Finkel and husband Alan, Hannah Van Horn and husband Baker and Nancy Woods, sister in law Kay Kennedy and husband Jerry, nephews and nieces Mark Nix, Jon Nix, Tonya Ertel and husband Greg, Vicki Van Horn, Stuart Woods and wife Sue.

Family and friends may visit Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at their convenience on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Schubert’s interment will be held at the Sunset Cemetery on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 2:00PM. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family. www.holleygamble.com

