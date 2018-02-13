Obituaries

Jack Homer Flinchem, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jack Homer Flinchem age 91, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, Februray 9, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on December 17, 1926 to the late Charles and Lassie Flinchem in Coal Creek, TN. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelors of Science in Engineering. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by wife, Opal Flinchem; brother, Paul Flinchem; Sisters, Ruth Mason, Rosmary Deblois and Christine Saylor.

Survived by:

Sons…………………… Charles Flinchem and Karren Martin of Enumclaw, Washington State

Edward Paul Flinchem of Gold Bar, Washington State

Grandchildren……… Matthew Flinchmen, Lindsay and Lucas Reigelsperger

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will follow his funeral service at Leach Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at The Museum of Appalachia in Jack’s honor following the burial. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s of Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN or American Heart Association 4708 Papermill Drive, Knoxville TN. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

