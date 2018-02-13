Obituaries
Bobby Lee Coker Sr, Lake City
Bobby Lee Coker, Sr., age 61 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 14, 1957 in Cleveland, OH. Bobby was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting, ginseng hunting and riding his Harley. He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Coker, son, Bobby Lee Coker, Jr. and grandson, Skyland Coker.
Survivors:
Mother Emma Hutson Kentucky
Ex Wife Judy Coker Lake City
Son Matthew Coker & Deidra Lake City
Brothers Darrell Lee Coker Clinton
Michael Anthony Coker & Marsha Clinton
Sister Audrey Kidwell Kentucky
Mother & Father-in-law Verlin & Mary Seiber Lake City
In-laws Jack Seiber, Pattie Seiber and Richard Seiber Lake City
Grandchildren Marissa, Jayden and Madison
And several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 15, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at the Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee on Friday, February 16, 2018 for an 11:00 AM interment.