Obituaries

Bobby Lee Coker Sr, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bobby Lee Coker, Sr., age 61 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 14, 1957 in Cleveland, OH. Bobby was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting, ginseng hunting and riding his Harley. He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Coker, son, Bobby Lee Coker, Jr. and grandson, Skyland Coker.

Survivors:

Mother Emma Hutson Kentucky

Ex Wife Judy Coker Lake City

Son Matthew Coker & Deidra Lake City

Brothers Darrell Lee Coker Clinton

Michael Anthony Coker & Marsha Clinton

Sister Audrey Kidwell Kentucky

Mother & Father-in-law Verlin & Mary Seiber Lake City

In-laws Jack Seiber, Pattie Seiber and Richard Seiber Lake City

Grandchildren Marissa, Jayden and Madison

And several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 15, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at the Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee on Friday, February 16, 2018 for an 11:00 AM interment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

