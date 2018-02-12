Obituaries

Stacy Renee Landrum, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Stacy Renee Landrum, age 46, a resident of Oliver Springs, gained her angel wings, Friday, February 9, 2018, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was a winner either way.

She was born March 20, 1971 in Harriman. Stacy lived most of her life in the Oliver Springs and Roane County area, and she was a member of New Fairview Baptist Church.

Stacy worked for several years at NHC in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed the lake life, frequent visits to Lydia’s family hair cutters where she enjoyed lots of social interaction, and most importantly she loved her children and spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Gail and Gary Clinton.

Stacy is survived by her beloved children: Autumn Landrum of Viriginia and William Landrum of Oliver Springs; by a brother, Skeeter Clinton and wife, Petie of Oliver Springs; by a sister, Tonya Claiborne and husband, Bobby of Oliver Springs; by special nieces and nephews: Tiffany Crumb and husband, Eddie, Bradley Clinton and wife, Mary Kate and Dakota Taylor; Stacy was loved by many other special friends which are too many to mention.

The family will receive friends and celebrate her life on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at the Oliver Springs Historical Society Building 301 Kingston Avenue Oliver Springs, TN 37840. The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice for the comfort and peace they gave to Stacy in her final days. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Landrum family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

