Virginia Rosalee Gibson, Clinton

Virginia Rosalee Gibson, age 89, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at the Golden Living Center in Clinton. She was born March 1, 1928 in Johnson City, TN to the late Joseph and Mary Etta Sorrell. Virginia was a member of the Fairview Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower beds. In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gibson; son, Eddie Gibson and several brothers and sisters.

Survived by:

Son………………. Randy Gibson and wife Beverly

Sister…………….Ruth Ward and husband Calvin

3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren

A host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. Ivan Kennedy officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 12:30PM and go in funeral procession to the Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 1:00PM interment. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gibson’s family. www.holleygamble.com

