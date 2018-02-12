Obituaries

Dorris E. Brogdon, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Dorris E. Brogdon, age 84 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Standing Stone Nursing Home in Monterrey, Tennessee.

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, February 13, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 7:00pm. Interment will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 3:00pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Dorris E. Brogdon

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

