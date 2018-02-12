Obituaries

Ruth Ann Miles Taylor, Rockwood

Mrs. Ruth Ann Miles Taylor, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Bridge at Rockwood Healthcare Center in Rockwood. She was born February 13, 1944 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Ruth was of the Baptist faith and was a retired seamstress in the textile industry. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Albert Miles and Della Mae Graves Miles; granddaughter, Samantha Ann McLean; and grandson, Dalton Andrew McLean.

Survivors include:

Son: Charles Arthur McLean & wife, Darlene of Cleveland, TN

2 Grandchildren: David Ray McLean of Rockwood, TN

Charlene Ann McLean of Cleveland, TN

8 Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Mary E. Neph of Otisville, MI

Madeline Warren of Cleveland, TN

Barbara Williams of Rockwood, TN

Ina Sue Roddy & husband, Raymond of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend & Caregiver: Delois Young of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends Monday, February 12, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Jim Schafer officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the McLean Cemetery in the Westel community of Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Ruth Ann Miles Taylor.

